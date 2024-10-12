Ballot questions ask voters to approve or reject spending items — typically bonds — or changes to the form, structure or purpose of local government, often by amending the charter. The questions are listed as they will appear on the ballot with Banner staff providing a explanation of what the question would do and what a “for” or “against” vote means.

Question A

Charter amendment executive branch, small procurements

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to permit the County Council to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts subject to a simplified competitive procurement process from greater than $5,000 to greater than $10,000; and increase the minimum value of purchases that are required to be published on the County website from $5,000 or greater to greater than $10,000.

Explanation: Raises the threshold for using the county’s streamline procurement process to $10,000. A “for” vote approves the change, an “against” vote rejects the change.

Question B

Charter amendment legislative branch, Maryland Open Meetings Act

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require that all meetings and legislative sessions of the County Council comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act.

Explanation: Requires all meetings and legislative session of the County Council to be announced and open to the public, except for 15 reasons, such as discussing personnel or legal issues. A “for” vote would make the County Council subject to open meetings laws, an “against” vote would reject the change.

Question C

Charter amendment executive branch, Board of Appeals

Term of Office To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to provide that a member of the County Board of Appeals may serve up to three full consecutive four-year terms.

Explanation: Changes the term limits for the Board of Appeals members to three consecutive four-year terms. A “for” vote would approve the new term limits, an “against” vote would reject the new term limits.

Question D

Charter amendment legislative branch, Auditor

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to clarify the duties of the County Auditor.

Explanation: This would expand and ease the county auditor’s access to county records. A “for” vote would approve the new rules, an “against” vote would keep the current rules.