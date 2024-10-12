Ballot questions ask voters to approve or reject spending items — typically bonds — or changes to the form, structure or purpose of local government, often by amending the charter. The questions are listed as they will appear on the ballot, with Banner staff providing an explanation of what the question would do and what a ‘for’ or ‘against’ vote means.

Question A

Charter amendment to establish County Councilmember consecutive term limits

The Charter Amendment prohibits a Councilmember from consecutively serving more than three four-year terms as the representative of a Council District and prohibits a Council President from consecutively serving more than three four-year terms as the Council President. (Section 206 of the Charter currently provides no term limits.)

Explanation: If approved, this would impose a limit of three consecutive four-year terms on County Council members. A ‘for’ vote imposes the term limits, an ‘against’ vote rejects the term limits.