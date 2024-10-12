Ballot questions ask voters to approve or reject spending items — typically bonds — or changes to the form, structure or purpose of local government, often by amending the charter. The questions are listed as they will appear on the ballot with Banner staff providing a explanation of what the question would do and what a ‘for’ or ‘against’ vote means.

Question A

Charter amendment, Office of Inspector General

Amending the County Charter to create an independent Office of Inspector General to provide increased accountability and oversight of county government and county funded organizations. The Inspector General would investigate fraud, waste and abuse, and identify ways to promote efficiency, accountability, compliance and integrity. The office would do its work without interference from the County Executive and County Council. The office could hire legal, financial and technical advisors as needed. The Executive’s proposed budget would have to include the funding requested by the Inspector General, and the Executive could not reorganize the office. The County Council would pass a law to specify the details of the office, including the appointment, removal and oversight of the Inspector General. The law may also provide for the use of a Council appointed board.

Explanation: If approved, this would create an Office of Inspector General to independently investigate county operations and spending and report its findings. A ‘for’ vote would create an Office of Inspector General, an ‘against’ vote would reject an Office of Inspector General.

Read more Banner coverage