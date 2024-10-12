Ballot questions ask voters to approve or reject proposals, often by amending the state constitution. The questions are listed as they will appear on the ballot with Banner staff providing an explanation of what the question would do and what a ‘for’ or ‘against’ vote means.

Question 1

Constitutional amendment

The proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end the individual’s pregnancy, and provides the State may not, directly or indirectly, deny, burden, or abridge, the right unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.

Explanation: If approved, the amendment would add the right to terminate or prevent a pregnancy into the state constitution. A ‘for’ vote would add the amendment, an ‘against’ vote would reject the amendment.

