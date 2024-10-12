What’s the job: Sets policy and chooses the school system superintendent. The board also approves the district budget.

The five-member board is elected at large and a student member is chosen by the Carroll County Student Government Association. School board elections are nonpartisan. Voters will choose up to two candidates.

Name: Muri Lynn Dueppen

Age: 55

Personal: Married, two children; lives in Mt. Airy

Education: Bachelor’s degree, biology, College of William and Mary

Experience: Corporate relations officer at the National Aquarium with experience in scientific nonprofit marketing; former wildlife educator; served one year on the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee; 2018 candidate for Carroll County Board of Education; community experience includes 10 years as a local public education advocate, receiving CCEA’s Friend of Education Award in 2023; co-founded and co-led a nonpartisan grassroots group, VOCAL Carroll County; advocated for a state-compliant ethics ordinance for Carroll County Government

Endorsements: Carroll County Education Association (CCEA) and Carroll Association of School Employees (CASE); current and former Carroll County Board of Education members: Dr. Patricia Dorsey, Robert Lord, Jennifer Seidel, Devon Rothschild, and James Doolan; Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker and Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link; School Board Integrity Project; Maryland National Organization for Women PAC ; Moms Demand Action gun sense candidate

Name: Amanda Jozkowski

Age: 40

Personal: Married, three children; lives in Eldersburg

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degree, occupational therapy, Towson University; graduate certificate in clinical, biomedical, and translational investigations, University of Southern California; doctorate, occupational science, University of Southern California

Experience: Registered and licensed occupational therapist with a focus on serving children, youth, and their families; full-time associate professor of occupational therapy and occupational science at Towson University and also serve as graduate program director of the master’s professional degree program; 2022 candidate for Carroll County Board of Education; served in PTA leadership roles, including at the county level;

Endorsements: Carroll County Education Association and Carroll Association of School Employees; current and former Carroll County Board of Education members Patricia Dorsey, Robert Lord, Jennifer Seidel, Devon Rothschild, and James Doolan; Westminster Mayor Mona Becker and Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link; School Board Integrity Project; Maryland National Organization for Women PAC; Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund; Run for Something

Name: Greg Malveaux

Age: 53

Personal: Married, one child; lives in Hampstead

Education: Bachelor’s degree Rutgers University; master’s degree, Howard University; doctorate, education and administration, Morgan State University

Experience: Educator for over 25 years; served as a university administrator; substitute taught K-8, taught overseas, and currently teach dual enrollment high school students in writing and literature; also serves in the Parent Teacher Organization at child’s public school

Endorsements: Former Gov. Bob Ehrlich; state Sen. Justin Ready; Dels. Eric Bouchet, April Rose, Chris Tomlinson and Josh Stonko; State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker; Sheriff Jim DeWees; County Commissioners Kenny Kiler, Joe Vigliotti and Mike Guerin; Carroll County Board of Education members Donna Sivigny, Marsha Herbert and Steve Whisler; Hampstead Mayor Chris Nevin; Taneytown Mayor Christopher Miller; Union Bridge Mayor Perry Jones; Manchester Mayor Melinda Smith; Moms for Liberty Carroll County chapter

Name: Kristen E. Zihmer

Age: 38

Personal: Married, two children; lives in Westminster

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Salisbury University

Experience: Owner of Windchimes, LLC, a senior living consulting agency and a Certified Senior Advisor; president of Cranberry Station Elementary PTA; member of Carroll County Public Schools’ curriculum council; previously served on the executive board of Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County; recipient of The Arc of Carroll County’s Volunteer of the Year Award

Endorsements: Former Gov. Bob Ehrlich; state Sen. Justin Ready; state Sen. Chris West; Dels. April Rose, Chris Tomlinson and Josh Stonko; State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker; Sheriff Jim DeWees; County Commissioners Kenny Kiler, Joe Vigliotti and Mike Guerin