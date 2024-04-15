What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 1st Congressional District includes the entirety of the Eastern Shore, Cecil and Harford counties and a portion of northeast Baltimore County.

Democrat

Blane H. Miller III is a candidate for U.S. representative in Maryland's 1st Congressional District. (Handout)

Name: Blane H. Miller III

Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.

Education: Graduate, Havre de Grace High School.

Experience: U.S. Navy veteran, worked as a high-speed photographer and deep-water diver for a military contractor at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Owns a construction consulting company.

Republican

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris has represented Maryland's 1st District in Congress since 2011. (Rick Hutzell)

Name: Andy Harris

Age: 65.

Personal: Married with five children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, biology, the Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree, health science, the Johns Hopkins University; graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Experience: Member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 1st District since 2011. Previously served in the Maryland state Senate. Navy veteran. Obstetric anesthesiologist.

Notable donors: House Freedom Fund; businessman Richard Uihlein; AIPAC; Charles, John, Stephen and William Paterakis; former Bell Nursery CEO and former Maryland Stadium Authority board member Gary Mangum.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Libertarian

Name: Joshua W. O’Brien

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.