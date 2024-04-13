What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 2nd Congressional District includes most of Baltimore County, a portion of Carroll County and a small piece of Baltimore.

Democrat

Name: John ‘Johnny O’ Olszewski Jr.

Age: 41

Personal: Married with one child

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science and American studies, Goucher College; master’s degree, political leadership, George Washington University; doctorate, public policy, University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Experience: June 2006-Jan. 2015, Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 6; Dec. 2018-present, Baltimore County executive.

Endorsements: U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger; House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones; U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer; Comptroller Brooke Lierman; state Sen. Cory McCray; Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman; Baltimore Comptroller Bill Henry; Baltimore County Sheriff Jay Fisher; Baltimore Sheriff Sam Cogen; Del. Sheila Ruth; Del. Eric Ebersole; Baltimore County Councilmember Mike Ertel; Baltimore County Councilmember Pat Young; IBEW Local 24; Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.

Notable donors: Alex Smith, president and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group; Howard Perlow, an executive with Owings Mills-based Residential Title & Escrow Company and organizer of the “Maryland Party” for developers and politicians in Las Vegas each year; Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System; Jim Davis, billionaire investor with Redwood Capital and co-founder of Allegis Group; Nancy Grasmick, former state schools superintendent.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Our system is broken, and Washington is failing us. Rather than working together to get the job done, we see members of Congress playing politics with the issue instead. It’s holding back both our communities and our economy. It is time that we pass comprehensive immigration reform that protects DREAMers who came to America as children, extends a responsible pathway to citizenship for those who have paid their taxes and helped build a better Maryland, and that secures our border in a responsible and effective manner.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes. While our immigration system is extremely complex and requires comprehensive reform, the bipartisan immigration reform bill that was put forward in February offers a clear step in the right direction. The legislation would provide critical funding and reform for Asylum Officers. While asylum cases today generally take 5 to 7 years to be adjudicated, investing in new staff would help clear the backlog and make the asylum process faster and fairer. The bill would also allow for hiring additional immigration judges and Customs and Border Protection personnel. While I was glad to see the bill pass the Senate with bipartisan support, I was disappointed to see Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refuse to bring the bill to a vote and continue to play politics with the issue in an election year instead of working together to solve the problem. As your Representative, I will always prioritize delivering results and solving problems for Marylanders rather than scoring political points.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: As Baltimore County Executive, I have made our budget more open, transparent, and accessible than ever before, which has allowed us to solve complex budget issues in a bipartisan manner. In Congress, I will always prioritize stability for Maryland families and advocate for ending the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals. I would work to advance responsible budgeting practices that prioritize the needs of constituents over partisan brinkmanship. This includes advocating for budgetary reforms that promote transparency, efficiency, and long-term planning. Additionally, I would support legislation to prevent government shutdowns, such as automatic continuing resolutions or bipartisan agreements to fund essential services in the event of budget impasses. It’s essential to ensure that Maryland families are not held back by political gridlock in Washington.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The escalating violence in Israel and Gaza is absolutely tragic, and there are no easy answers. I condemn the attacks by the terror group Hamas on Israeli citizens, and believe Israel has the right to self-defense and that all remaining hostages should be returned immediately. Likewise, Palestinians also deserve to live free of violence and to have the right of self determination. Any loss of civilian life, particularly of children, is not only heartbreaking, but also unacceptable. I support a peaceful two-state solution that protects and respects Israeli and Palestinian lives and rights. In Congress, I will prioritize diplomacy, renewed efforts to facilitate dialogue, and efforts to address the underlying causes of conflict. Additionally, I support providing humanitarian aid to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza, including access to essential services such as health care, food, and clean water. Ultimately, a comprehensive peace agreement must address the aspirations and security concerns of both Israelis and Palestinians while upholding international law and human rights principles.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, I join a strong majority of Americans in supporting a national ban on military-grade assault weapons. Gun violence in our communities is unacceptable and has become far too commonplace. Too many children live in fear in their own schools, and too many communities have been torn apart by gun violence. In addition to passing an assault weapons ban, I also support other common-sense gun safety measures such as universal background checks, red flag laws, and safe storage policies.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: As a former public school teacher, state delegate, and Baltimore County Executive, I have dedicated my life to serving our communities. As County Executive, I have led a bold, transformative vision for building a better Baltimore County. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I promised to never cooperate with attempts to prosecute people who cross state lines to seek the abortion care they need here in Maryland. When crime started to rise, I passed the SAFE Act to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, which helped lead to a 50% drop in homicides. I’m running for Congress to keep delivering solutions to Marylanders’ toughest problems. With so much dysfunction in Washington, we need a new generation of leaders who have the experience to deliver for our communities. Whether it’s defending our democracy, protecting abortion access, or restoring transparency and accountability in our government, Congress needs people who don’t just talk about the challenges our communities face, but have delivered solutions to address them.

Republican

(Patrick Siebert, Maryland Office of the Governor)

Name: Kimberly Klacik

Age: 42

Personal: Married, one child.

Education: Graduate, Bowie State University.

Experience: Radio host; ran for 7th Congressional District candidate in 2020; founded a nonprofit, Potential Me.

Endorsements: None

Notable donors: None

Questionnaire

Declined to answer the candidate questionnaire: “Thank you for sending the questionnaire. I noticed the first 4 questions were about abortion. Polling and conversations with residents have proven time and time again that abortion access isn’t important. I also noticed, the number one concern, crime, is not on your questionnaire.

When you have a questionnaire voters care about, I will be happy to respond.”

Libertarian

Name: Jasen Joseph Wunder

Age: 42

Personal: Father of three and full-time paramedic.

Education: Associate’s degree, paramedic program, Baltimore City Community College

Experience: None in politics

Endorsements: Libertarian Party of Maryland