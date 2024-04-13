What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 3rd Congressional District includes all of Howard County, the northern portion of Anne Arundel County and a small piece of Carroll County.

Find your congressional district here.

Democrat

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Elfreth launches her campaign for the 3rd Congressional District at a park along Back Creek in Annapolis on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Longtime U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes recently announced he won't run for re-election in 2024. (Pamela Wood)

Name: Sarah Elfreth

Age: 35

Personal: Her partner, Eric Costello, represents the 11th District on Baltimore City Council.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Towson University; master’s degree, public policy, the Johns Hopkins University

Experience: Maryland Senate, District 30, 2019-present; Maryland’s representative on the Chesapeake Bay Commission since 2019; former member of the University System Board of Regents; adjunct professor at Towson University.

Endorsements: National Education Association, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, International Association of Fire Fighters, Baltimore District Council of the International Longshoremen’s Association, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, former U.S. Rep. Tom McMillan, state Sen. Pam Beidle, state Sen. Dawn Gile, Del. Dana Jones, Del. Andrew Pruski, Del. Heather Bagnall, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, former Anne Arundel County Executive Janet Owens, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Allison Pickard, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien.

Notable donors: U.S. Rep. David Trone; Alex Smith of Atlas Restaurant Group; developer Mark Sapperstein; investor and philanthropist John Hussman and his wife, Theresa; developer David Cordish; former state budget secretary Chip DiPaula.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Immigrants make meaningful contributions to our communities and our economy. In the Maryland Senate, I have proudly voted for laws to help immigrants come out of the shadows and thrive in our society. The crisis at the southern border is real, and congressional Republicans exacerbated the problem when they walked away from bipartisan immigration reform earlier this year. The federal government should prioritize immigration enforcement against those who pose a security threat, and it should never intentionally separate children from their parents. In Congress, I will support creating a pathway to citizenship, increasing funding for border security, and streamlining the asylum process.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I believe in bringing people from across the ideological spectrum together to discuss problems and develop solutions. In the Maryland Senate, I passed 84 laws in five years — all with bipartisan support. Like many Americans, I was encouraged to see Democrats and Republicans come together to address immigration, and I was disappointed when Donald Trump and congressional Republicans tanked the deal for their own partisan gain. I do not agree with every aspect of the bipartisan compromise put forward in February, but I would have voted for it because the status quo is unacceptable. In Congress, I will treat that compromise as a floor for future negotiations — it is something we can build on to develop a more comprehensive and humane immigration policy.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Budget brinksmanship undermines the public’s trust in the federal government and disproportionately hurts our state’s economy. In the Maryland Senate, I co-sponsored the Federal Shutdown Paycheck Protection Act in 2019, which was designed to help civilian employees weather a federal government shutdown. In Congress, I will be a tireless advocate for federal employees and contractors who are directly affected by a shutdown. I will also be relentless on behalf of Marylanders who are dependent on services the federal government provides. I will do my best to help my colleagues understand that their partisan games affect real people. I will build relationships across the political aisle and work with reasonable Republicans to prevent Congress from going to the brink of a shutdown.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Long-term peace in the region is essential to the stability of the entire world. I traveled to Israel for the first time last summer and witnessed a vibrant democracy facing existential threats. I met with civic, government, nonprofit, and business leaders, including leaders in the Palestinian Authority, who are committed to peace and stability. I was horrified by the events of October 7, 2023, when more than 1,200 Jews were murdered by the terrorist group Hamas, and 240 people were taken hostage. I condemn the attacks in the strongest terms possible, and I support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. I strongly support a two-state solution to bring lasting peace, which will require Hamas to release all of the hostages, and will require the United States and other nations to support the rebuilding of communities in Gaza. I mourn the loss of civilian life and believe we must provide humanitarian relief to Palestinian civilians.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Congress has failed repeatedly to take action to protect our communities from gun violence. In the Maryland Senate, I voted for some of the nation’s toughest gun control laws, and I sponsored legislation to tax guns and ammunition to fund our state’s world class trauma system. In Congress, I will fight to ban military-style assault weapons, require background checks, and crack down on illegal weapons.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: The morning after the 2016 election, I realized I would be represented exclusively by men at the local, county, state, and federal levels. I believe laws that affect women should be written by women, which is why I decided to run for the Maryland Senate in 2018. I defeated a pro-life, NRA-backed candidate to become the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate. I also became one of the most effective Senators, passing 84 bills in my first five years in office — all with bipartisan support. In Congress, too many people live in their partisan corners and care more about their cable news appearances and social media accounts. I am running for Congress to change that. If elected, I will focus on the hard work of governing well and prioritize working across party lines to get results for the people I represent.

Republican

Name: Robert J. Steinberger

Age: 52

Personal: Married, three children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, economics, Japanese, computer applications, University of Notre Dame; master’s degree, business administration, Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia; master’s degree, education technology leadership, George Washington University; graduate of Pace University School of Law.

Experience: Executive management and corporate law.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: There is a border crisis presently. It is possible to control the border, but we must ensure the investment in infrastructure, personnel, and processes are sufficient to meet the demands we face. Today, US border personnel cannot keep up with the influx into our country. And we must fix that. It goes without saying that entrants to the US must abide by and follow our immigration laws. I believe lawful immigration must be encouraged and supported, as it has always been a path to growth for our country.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I have not read the bill personally, so I cannot say with 100% certainty how I would vote. However, my understanding is that a great deal of work went into finding a compromise that was supported on both sides of the aisle and could have worked. The bipartisanship that went into the drafting of the bill seems to have been undermined by extremism. As a Representative from Maryland, I will work to find solutions to ensure important measures like this one move forward.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: First of all, it is paramount that Congress and the President pass the US Budget on time. In the event this cannot happen, I would keep the government running by introducing automatic continuing resolutions (CRs) of the previous year’s budget/appropriation terms minus a penalty. This would eliminate the risk of a shutdown, while providing a path forward for the current year. However, let me be clear, CRs should be a stopgap, not the default go to. Dependence on CRs and related spending may cause inefficiencies or be misaligned to current year needs. These issues can be prevented by Congress and the President passing an appropriate and timely budget. And in the event CRs are necessary, CR misalignment can be remedied through swift action to pass a (late) budget.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The conflict in Gaza has a huge humanitarian cost on both sides. Therefore, the U.S. must strongly encourage Israel to find alternative means and initiate a ceasefire. Israel does not need additional aid from the U.S., but advice and counsel on ending the conflict should be offered. Civilian aid to the people of Gaza must be shared.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes. Several states including CA, CT, DE, HI, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NY, and WA as well as DC already have such bans in place. I also support mandatory training, purchase waiting periods, licensure and storage requirements for gun owners, generally. We know there is a link between mental health and gun violence, and solutions to this aspect of the problem in terms or easier access to proper care and support must also be addressed.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am a problem solver who believes in the power of collaboration and compromise. I know that our communities are strongest when we work together, and I am committed to bringing people of all backgrounds and political beliefs to the table to find solutions to the challenges we face. We are in this together. Divisive rhetoric has never led to solutions. I will be a voice for all Maryland residents. I believe in efficient and effective government spending, using taxpayer dollars on programs that have real positive impact on families in Maryland.

Libertarian

Name: Miguel Barajas

Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.