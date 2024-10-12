What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 4th Congressional District includes parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

Democrat

Name: Glenn Ivey

Age: 63

Personal: Married, six children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Princeton University; law degree, Harvard University

Experience: Former federal prosecutor, former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, member of Congress representing the 4th District since 2023

Republican

Name: George McDermott

Age: 79

Education: Graduate of a New Jersey adult education program

Experience: Full-time victims’ rights advocate, fighting for the victims of judicial and legislative abuse of power. Former assistant baker at an Italian bakery.

Endorsements: None

Notable donors: None