What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 5th Congressional District includes Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Democrat

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer dances across the stage at a campaign event for then-candidate Wes Moore. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Name: Steny Hoyer

Age: 85

Personal: Married, three children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Maryland, College Park; law degree, Georgetown University

Experience: Represented Maryland’s 5th Congressional District since 1981; previously served in the state Senate; worked on the staff of Maryland U.S. Sen. Daniel Brewster.

Endorsements:

Notable donors:

Republican

Name: Michelle Talkington

Age: 43

Personal: Married, six children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, fine arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Experience: General contractor in Maryland and Virginia; vice-chair Charles County Republican Central Committee and past chairwoman; candidate for Maryland state Senate District 28 in 2022

Endorsements: None

Notable donors: None