What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 5th Congressional District includes Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Democrat
Name: Steny Hoyer
Age: 85
Personal: Married, three children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Maryland, College Park; law degree, Georgetown University
Experience: Represented Maryland’s 5th Congressional District since 1981; previously served in the state Senate; worked on the staff of Maryland U.S. Sen. Daniel Brewster.
Endorsements:
Notable donors:
Republican
Name: Michelle Talkington
Age: 43
Personal: Married, six children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, fine arts, University of Maryland, College Park
Experience: General contractor in Maryland and Virginia; vice-chair Charles County Republican Central Committee and past chairwoman; candidate for Maryland state Senate District 28 in 2022
Endorsements: None
Notable donors: None