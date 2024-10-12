What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 6th Congressional District includes Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and part of Montgomery counties.

Democrat

Name: April McClain Delaney

Age: 60

Personal: Married, four children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, communications, Northwestern University; law degree, Georgetown University

Experience: Former assistant secretary for communications in the U.S. Department of Commerce; Washington, D.C. director and board member of Common Sense Media

Endorsements: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi; U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin, Steny Hoyer and Dutch Ruppersberger; National Education Association; Maryland State Education Association; Emily’s List; Moms Demand Action; Sierra Club; League of Conservation Voters; Maryland State and D.C. AFL-CIO; UFCW Local 1994; SEIU 500

Notable donors: David and June Trone; Steven Tananbaum, founder of GoldenTree Asset Management; investor Jonathan Soros; Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis; investor and environmental activist Tom Steyer; former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue

Republican

Name: Neil Parrott

Age: 54

Personal: Married, three children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering, University of Maryland, College Park; master’s degree, business administration, Mount St. Mary’s University

Experience: Served three terms in the Maryland House of Delegates; founder of Traffic Solutions Inc.; former traffic engineer for the Maryland State Highway Administration; former deputy director of engineering for the Frederick Department of Public Works

Notable donors: William Paterakis; House Freedom Fund

