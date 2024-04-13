What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 7th Congressional District includes most of Baltimore and portions of Baltimore County.
Democrat
Name: Kweisi Mfume
Age: 75
Personal: Married with six children
Education: B.S. Morgan State University; M.A. in international/global studies, the Johns Hopkins University.
Experience: Incumbent representative for MD-07; former president and CEO of the NAACP; chairman, board of regents of Morgan State University
Notable donors: American Crystal Sugar, American Association for Justice, American Federation of State/County/Municipal Employees, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Home Depot.
A: No.
A: No.
A: Yes.
A: Yes.
A: Yes, there is and has been a real problem at our southern border. I support working to create a well-reasoned and verifiable pathway to citizenship for immigrants through the legislative process.
A: Yes.
A: Sadly, the last five government shutdowns took place when Republicans controlled the U.S. House of Representatives. I continue to advocate for a commonsense, bipartisan approach to funding the government. This task is admittedly made more difficult when there are Republican members of Congress publicly willing to shut down the government.
A: The United States, alongside the United Nations, should lead diplomatic discussions aimed at obtaining and sustaining a lasting peace in Gaza. There must be safe, consistent, and reliable humanitarian aid in Gaza. The killing of innocent citizens on both sides must end. I continue to support a ceasefire and the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel.
A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.
A: Absolutely. I voted for the only assault weapons ban that became law, and since its expiration, I have consistently advocated to reinstate that ban.
A: Experience matters. Leadership matters. Knowing why you serve matters. Knowing how to serve matters. Having a record of getting things done matters. My job performance shows I excel when you consider each of those criteria. I ask for the opportunity to continue working for the People of greater Baltimore.
Republican
Name: Scott M. Collier
Age: 60
Personal: Married
Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.
Libertarian
Name: Ronald M. Owens-Bey
Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.