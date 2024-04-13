What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 7th Congressional District includes most of Baltimore and portions of Baltimore County.

Find your congressional district here.

Democrat

(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Kweisi Mfume

Age: 75

Personal: Married with six children

Education: B.S. Morgan State University; M.A. in international/global studies, the Johns Hopkins University.

Experience: Incumbent representative for MD-07; former president and CEO of the NAACP; chairman, board of regents of Morgan State University

Endorsements:

Notable donors: American Crystal Sugar, American Association for Justice, American Federation of State/County/Municipal Employees, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Home Depot.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, there is and has been a real problem at our southern border. I support working to create a well-reasoned and verifiable pathway to citizenship for immigrants through the legislative process.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Sadly, the last five government shutdowns took place when Republicans controlled the U.S. House of Representatives. I continue to advocate for a commonsense, bipartisan approach to funding the government. This task is admittedly made more difficult when there are Republican members of Congress publicly willing to shut down the government.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The United States, alongside the United Nations, should lead diplomatic discussions aimed at obtaining and sustaining a lasting peace in Gaza. There must be safe, consistent, and reliable humanitarian aid in Gaza. The killing of innocent citizens on both sides must end. I continue to support a ceasefire and the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Absolutely. I voted for the only assault weapons ban that became law, and since its expiration, I have consistently advocated to reinstate that ban.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: Experience matters. Leadership matters. Knowing why you serve matters. Knowing how to serve matters. Having a record of getting things done matters. My job performance shows I excel when you consider each of those criteria. I ask for the opportunity to continue working for the People of greater Baltimore.

Republican

Name: Scott M. Collier

Age: 60

Personal: Married

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Libertarian

Name: Ronald M. Owens-Bey

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.