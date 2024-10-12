What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 8th Congressional District includes part of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Democrat

Name: Jamie Raskin

Age: 61

Personal: Married, three children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, government, Harvard University; law degree, Harvard University

Experience: Represented the 8th Congressional District since 2017, including serving as lead impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial; elected to three terms in the Maryland Senate, serving as majority whip and chairman of the Montgomery County delegation

Endorsements:

Notable donors: American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Bricklayers Union; JSTREET PAC; American Postal Workers Union

Republican

Name: Cheryl Riley

Age: 60

Personal:

Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Maryland, College Park

Experience: Public relations executive

Endorsements: Montgomery County GOP, Patriots United

Notable donors: None

Green

Name: Nancy Wallace

Age: 68

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science, Yale University

Experience: Worked as an environmental lobbyist for 14 years; worked for Electronic Data Systems and Computer Sciences Corporation on immigration software; also worked for the Department of Treasury, Department of Defense and Department of Commerce; previously ran for governor in 2022 and 8th Congressional District in 2016

Endorsements: None

Notable donors: None