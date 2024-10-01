What’s the job: The city’s fiscal watchdog, the comptroller is responsible for paying bills and auditing city agencies as well as serving on the city finance board and holding a vote on the Board of Estimates.
Name: Bill Henry
Age: 56
Personal: Married, two children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, urban studies and public policy, Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree, business administration, Loyola University Maryland
Experience: Served as comptroller since 2020; served three terms on Baltimore City Council; previously worked in community development and as staff for the Baltimore City Council, the Maryland General Assembly, and the U.S. House of Representatives
Endorsements: AFL-CIO, AFSCME, Bikemore, Clean Water Action, and the Sierra Club
Notable donors: AFSCME Council 3; Metropolitan Baltimore Council AFL-CIO; Realtors PAC