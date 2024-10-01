What’s the job: The city’s fiscal watchdog, the comptroller is responsible for paying bills and auditing city agencies as well as serving on the city finance board and holding a vote on the Board of Estimates.

Comptroller Bill Henry speaks during a Baltimore City Board of Estimates meeting inside City Hall on 10/5/22. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Bill Henry

Age: 56

Personal: Married, two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, urban studies and public policy, Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree, business administration, Loyola University Maryland

Experience: Served as comptroller since 2020; served three terms on Baltimore City Council; previously worked in community development and as staff for the Baltimore City Council, the Maryland General Assembly, and the U.S. House of Representatives

Endorsements: AFL-CIO, AFSCME, Bikemore, Clean Water Action, and the Sierra Club

Notable donors: AFSCME Council 3; Metropolitan Baltimore Council AFL-CIO; Realtors PAC