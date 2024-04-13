What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 13th District includes East Baltimore neighborhoods such as Belair-Edison, CARE, Middle East, McElderry Park and Upper Fells Point.

Democrats

Antonio “Tony” Glover (Handout)

Name: Antonio “Tony” Glover

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Age: 47

Personal: Glover has four children.

Education: After high school in Baltimore City Public Schools, Glover briefly attended Sojourner-Douglass College, where he studied business administration.

Experience: 13th District Councilman since 2020. Worked in city’s Department of Public Works from 1998 to 2014. Glover worked in parks, pest control and solid waste divisions of the public works agency and also served for a period as the acting supervisor of the mechanical street sweeping operation. Community liaison and crime control and prevention coordinator in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, under former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Endorsements: 1199 SEIU

Notable donors: Daweiu Lui and Kevin Pfeffer with Clinic Management and Development Services Inc.

Republican

Name: Alexander Artis

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.