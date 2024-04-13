What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 2nd District includes East Baltimore neighborhoods such as Armistead Gardens, Belair-Edison, Highlandtown and Overlea.

Democrat

Baltimore City Councilwoman Danielle McCray represents the 2nd District. (Handout)

Name: Danielle McCray

Age: 38

Personal: Currently resides in the Waltherson community.

Education: Graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Experience: Appointed by the council to represent the 2nd District after then-Councilman Brandon Scott became City Council president in 2019, reelected 2020; co-founder of the B.E.S.T Democratic Club; aide to Scott.

Endorsements:

Notable donors: AFSCME; Unite Here Local 7; Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Citizens’ Health initiative; Constellation Energy; Timothy J. Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Republican

Andy Zipay (Handout)

Name: Andy Zipay

Age: 41

Personal: Lives in East Rosemont with his partner of 12 years.

Education: Graduate of Glen Burnie High school; bachelor’s degree, social work, University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Experience: Social worker at Chase Brexton Health Care; social worker at Health Care for the Homeless; candidate for House of Delegates in 2018.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire