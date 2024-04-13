What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 4th District includes North Baltimore neighborhoods such as Bellona-Gittings, Govans, Homewood, Pen Lucy and Ramblewood.

Look up your City Council district here.

Democrat

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway represents District 4. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Mark Conway

Age: 35

Personal: Married, has two daughters.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, government and politics, University of Maryland, College Park; master’s degree, public policy, University of Maryland, College Park.

Experience: Served on City Council since 2020. Environmental Protection Agency; analyst in the Mayor’s Office of CitiStat; deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of CitiStat; executive director of the Baltimore Tree Trust; executive vice president of the Chesapeake Conservancy.

Endorsements: Did not respond.

Notable donors: Saul Ewing LLP; Association of Maryland Pilots PAC; Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734 PAC; Baltimore Fire Officers; Baltimore Gas and Electric; Sierra Club Political Committee; Constellation Energy PAC; Timothy Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner.

Questionnaire

Conway did not respond to the Banner’s candidate questionnaire.