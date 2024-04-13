What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 5th District includes Northwest Baltimore neighborhoods such as Arlington, Cheswolde, Howard Park, Pimlico and Mount Washington.

Look up your City Council district here.

Democrat

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer represents the city's 5th District. (Handout)

Name: Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer

Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.

Education: University of Baltimore.

Experience: Member of City Council since 2016.

Endorsements: AFSCME Maryland

Notable donors: Alex Smith with Atlas Restaurants; Caves Valley Partners; mayor candidate Sheila Dixon; Timothy Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner; developer Mark Sapperstein; Seawall Development; Tagliata/Elk Room LLC; Henson Development Company; U.S. Rep. David Trone; Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.; Maryland Multi-Housing Association; Elfreth for Maryland; former Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Tom Kelso.