What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 6th District includes neighborhoods such as Ashburton, Coldspring, Forest Park, Park Heights and Roland Park.

Democrat

Baltimore City Council Vice-President Sharon Green Middleton represents the city's 6th District. (Handout)

Name: Sharon Green Middleton

Age: 70

Personal: Married, lives in the Coldspring Newtown neighborhood.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, education, Morgan State University.

Experience: The longest-serving member of Baltimore City Council, Middleton currently serves as the body’s vice president. First appointed to the council in 2007 and has held her seat since then. Before joining the council, Middleton started her professional career as a teacher in the public school system and later worked in the Maryland Department of Education.

Endorsements: Sierra Club Maryland Chapter, CASA In Action, AFSCME Maryland, 1199 SEIU, Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO

Notable donors: Cross Keys Investors; SBF Capital; Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP. Josh Fannon, the president of the firefighters union IAFF Local 964; Residential Title & Escrow Company in Owings Mills.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.