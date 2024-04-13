What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 7th District includes neighborhoods such as Coppin Heights, Hoes Heights, Penn North, Sandtown-Winchester and Woodberry.
Democrat
Name: James Torrence
James Torrence did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.
Education: Carver Vocational Technical High School; Towson University.
Experience: Served on Baltimore City Council since 2020; legislative aide and chief of staff to state Sen. Verna L. Jones-Rodwell.
Notable donors: 1199 SEIU; lobbyist Gerry Evans; former state Del. Keiffer Mitchell; Tim Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner; Baltimore Gas and Electric PAC; Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734 PAC; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 37 PAC; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486 PAC
Republican
Name: Christopher Michael Anderson
Christopher Michael Anderson did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.