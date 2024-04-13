What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 8th District includes West Baltimore neighborhoods such as Forest Park, Franklintown, Edmondson Village, Uplands and Irvington.

Look up your City Council district here.

Democrats

Name: Paris Gray

Age: 37

Personal: Married

Education: Graduate of McDonogh School; attended, but did not graduate from Indiana University

Experience: Four years as community outreach coordinator in the 8th District of Baltimore. Established the District 8 Job and Resource Fairs and Edmondson Ave. Task Force.

Endorsements: Metro Baltimore AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, AFSCME Maryland, outgoing City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, CASA

Notable donors: Liam Davis, Councilman Ryan Dorsey, school board Commissioner Ashley Esposito, Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, Councilman Zeke Cohen, Councilwoman Odette Ramos.

Questionnaire

Q: Do you support the proposed ballot measure that would reduce the size of the council from 14 districts to eight? Why or why not. A: I do not support the ballot measure to reduce the council size as it would hinder council office’s ability to address constituent concerns. Shrinking the council without sufficient support is not a viable solution. This ballot measure seeks to dismantle city government not enhance it.

Q: How would you ensure the city has enough affordable housing? A: To ensure adequate affordable housing in Baltimore, I would consider various strategies. Firstly, I would safeguard and expand the city’s existing inclusionary housing laws to ensure inclusivity in all publicly funded housing projects. Additionally, exploring alternative housing subsidies for those in need is essential. Securing funding for the affordable housing trust fund and partnering with state and federal entities to enhance support for Baltimore residents would be a priority. Moreover, I would explore ways to strengthen community land trusts to further enhance affordability within communities. Through these measures, I aim to address the housing needs of Baltimore residents effectively and promote equitable access to affordable housing options.

Q: What should Baltimore do to reduce the number of vacant properties? A: To reduce the number of vacant properties in Baltimore city, we need to address the issue from multiple angles. I would advocate for implementing a vacant property tax, which would incentivize property owners to either develop the property or sell it to someone who will. Additionally, I propose expanding the city’s IN REM foreclosure process, which gives the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) the authority to acquire abandoned properties and collaborate with communities on determining the best outcomes for these properties.

Q: Do you support the Harborplace plans as proposed? Please explain your answer. A: I support the redevelopment of Harborplace as its current state is no longer viable. My support for the project hinges on ensuring tangible community benefits for all Baltimore City residents, not just those near the waterfront. I have fond memories of visiting Harborplace with my father as a child and believe the new development should create similar experiences for children in the Edmondson Village, Upton, and Oliver communities. For my full support, the project must include affordable housing, job opportunities, environmental sustainability, support for local businesses, and robust community engagement.

Q: What’s one bill you would introduce during your first year of the next term? Why that bill? A: I plan to introduce legislation to enhance transparency and increase annual contributions for PILOTs (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreements with major institutions in Baltimore City. The current system’s lack of sustainability is evident from the substantial loss of over $100 million in tax revenue to PILOTs in FY 2024. By boosting annual contributions for PILOTs, we can generate additional revenue to fund vital programs that prioritize job creation, and neighborhood development, and benefit the residents of Baltimore City. The bill will also mandate transparency in future MOUs and PILOT agreements, ensuring a transparent, participatory, and equitable process that includes input from all communities.

Q: Do you support Renew Baltimore’s effort to cut property tax rates? Please explain your answer. A: I oppose Renew Baltimore’s proposal to cut property taxes due to the lack of immediate revenue replacement planning and its impact on essential city services. Services like trash pickup, recycling, pothole repairs, and illegal dumping cleanups would suffer from the revenue loss. Increasing the city’s population significantly to offset this loss is a long process that requires thorough discussion among lawmakers and citizens, not just a ballot measure. While I support the goal of increasing Baltimore’s population and lessening our property tax burden, it should not come at the cost of essential services. Instead of an unprepared tax cut, alternative measures like raising annual contributions from institutions with PILOTs should be considered to ensure equitable neighborhood development, attracting residents to the city and reducing our overall property tax burden.

Q: In addition to your role as a City Council member, do you plan to work full time? Please list other sources of income. A: I am committed to serving full-time as the next City Council member for the 8th District.

Q: What is one new thing the council could do to support young people? A: One initiative the City Council could pursue is establishing a Youth Advisory Council that engages youth, elected officials, and diverse stakeholders from Baltimore. This inclusive approach would empower young people by giving them a genuine voice in decision-making processes. Reflecting on my participation in the Squeegee Collaborative meetings, I witnessed the benefits of open dialogue between stakeholders and youth. Rather than reactive measures, the Council should proactively create mechanisms to support and advocate for youth, aiming to prevent challenges before they arise. This proactive approach ensures that the voices and perspectives of young people are valued, contributing to a more inclusive and supportive environment for Baltimore’s youth.