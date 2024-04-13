What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 9th District includes West Baltimore neighborhoods such as Carrollton Ridge, Franklintown, Harlem Park, New Southwest/Mount Clare and Poppleton.

Look up your City Council district here.

Democrats

John T. Bullock (Taneen Momeni)

Name: John T. Bullock

Age: 45

Personal: Homeowner and father of two sons.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science, Hampton University; master’s degree, city and regional planning, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; doctorate degree, government and politics, University of Maryland, College Park.

Experience: Elected to Baltimore City Council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Lecturer in urban politics and metropolitan studies at Towson University. Former neighborhood association president and nonprofit director.

Endorsements: Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, AFSCME Maryland.

Notable donors: Sheriff Sam Cogen; state Sen. Marlon Amprey; Abell Foundation President Robert Embry; Alvin Hathaway; Baltimore firefighter union president Josh Fannon; businessman JP Grant; Caroline Hecker; Baltimore Elections Director Armstead Jones; MCB Property Services’ P. David Bramble; Whiting-Turner CEO Tim Regan; former Mayor Kurt Schmoke; developer Ernst Valery; Baltimore City Fire Fighters Local 734 PAC; 1199SEIU NYS PAC Fund; Citizens for Antonio Hayes; Friends of Mark Conway; Friends of James Torrence; Friends of Odette Ramos; Friends of Opel Jones; Friends of Phylicia Porter.

Questionnaire

Q: Do you support the proposed ballot measure that would reduce the size of the council from 14 districts to eight? Why or why not. A: No. The disadvantage of reduced size would be less representation from members who are required to cover a much larger area. While our city’s population has decreased over recent years, the volume and complexity of concerns has increased in many ways.

Q: How would you ensure the city has enough affordable housing? A: I am proud to have sponsored and passed the funding mechanism for Baltimore’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. These resources can be targeted toward affordable rental and homeownership options. Also, inclusionary units in newly constructed projects play a significant role in providing supply. The council must continue to support policies that pursue equitable development without displacement. We must work with developers to ensure the creation of both market-rate and subsidized housing units.

Q: What should Baltimore do to reduce the number of vacant properties? A: Baltimore should employ all available options for acquisition and disposition, including tools such as in rem foreclosure and fixed pricing. The city must continue utilizing state and local resources for demolition to clear neighborhoods of dangerous eyesores. We also need to heighten code enforcement for abandoned and nuisance properties that also attract illegal dumping and trash. Additionally, the receivership process could be tweaked along with streamlining inspections and permitting to make it easier to rehabilitate vacant houses.

Q: Do you support the Harborplace plans as proposed? Please explain your answer. A: Yes. Plans to build this mixed-use community reflect a more vibrant future and catalyst for growth. Given that the residential market drives and supports retail, an emphasis on local merchants is especially critical.

Q: What’s one bill you would introduce during your first year of the next term? Why that bill? A: A bill to change to the residential conversion process would be forthcoming. While I am proud to have introduced and passed over a dozen such bills, Baltimore’s system is out of step with most jurisdictions. Undoubtedly neighborhood input must be included, but we need a system that is more efficient and equitable.

Q: Do you support Renew Baltimore’s effort to cut property tax rates? Please explain your answer. A: No. The proposed immediate cut would have a drastic and negative impact on service delivery.

Q: In addition to your role as a City Council member, do you plan to work full time? Please list other sources of income. A: As a Lecturer at Towson University, I teach two classes — Urban Government & Politics and Metropolitan Studies.

Q: What is one new thing the council could do to support young people? A: The Youth Commission could be elevated and expanded in scope to propel a pipeline of new leadership. We could also work more to promote youth driven projects in our city’s neighborhoods.