What’s the job: The chief executive of Maryland’s largest city. The mayor is responsible for city services and agencies and also controls three votes on the city’s five-member spending board. The mayor is elected citywide to a four-year term.

Democrats

(Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Brandon Scott

Age: 40

Personal: Engaged to fiancée Hana Pugh. Father to Charm and stepfather to Ceron. Lives in Hamilton neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.

Education: Graduate Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. Bachelor’s degree, political science, from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Experience: Incumbent mayor since December 2020. Served as Baltimore City Council President from 2019 to 2020. Served as a Baltimore City Councilmember from 2011 to 2019, representing Northeast Baltimore. Aide to former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

Endorsements: Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO Council, IAFF Local 734 and IAFF Local 964, AFSCME.

Notable donors: MCB Real Estate, the company redeveloping Harborplace; Michael Beatty and Nathalie Beatty of Beatty Development Group; Jason Levien, the co-chairman of the D.C. United soccer team; Mark Sapperstein, the CEO of Walker Development; and others.

Read The Baltimore Banner profile: Mayor Scott promised to change Baltimore. The job changed him.

Republicans

(Handout)

Name: Shannon Wright

Age: 57

Personal: Married, with four adult children and four grandchildren. Lives in Woodring.

Education: Virginia State University, Business and Economics. Mt. Calvary III Deliverance Outreach Ministries International Academy, Church Planting and Ministry Development.

Experience: Republican nominee for mayor in 2020.

Endorsements: Former Gov. Bob Ehrlich and Lt. Gov. Michael Steele.