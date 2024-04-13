What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s two members of the 100-member U.S. Senate, introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending, confirming federal judges and administration appointments and providing oversight of federal government operations. Senators are elected to six-year terms statewide.

Democrat

(Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Angela Alsobrooks

Age: 53

Personal: Mother of a daughter in college.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, public policy, Duke University; graduate of University of Maryland School of Law.

Experience: Prince George’s County executive since 2018; two terms as Prince George’s County state’s attorney; former executive director of the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County; former assistant state’s attorney.

Endorsements: Gov. Wes Moore; Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen; U.S. Reps. John Sarbanes, Glenn Ivey, Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume; Emily’s List: 1199 SEIU.

Notable donors: Melinda Gates; former Baltimore State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein; former UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski; former District of Columbia Mayor Adrian Fenty.

Read The Baltimore Banner profile of Angela Alsobrooks.

Republican

(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Larry Hogan

Age: 67

Personal: Married with three daughters and multiple grandchildren.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, government and political science, Florida State University.

Experience: Governor of Maryland, 2015-2023; appointments secretary for Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., 2003-2007; founder and CEO of the Hogan Companies, a commercial real estate brokerage firm.

Endorsements: None yet, but he was reported to have been recruited to run by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Notable donors: Harlan Crow, prolific donor who paid for trips for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Karl Rove, senior advisor to President George W. Bush; Ken Mehlman, former head of the Republican National Committee; Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas resorts developer; Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE and former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Libertarian

Name: Mike Scott

Age: 52

Personal: Four children and guardian to two others

Education: Bachelor’s degree, math, University of Nebraska, Omaha; master’s degree, public administration, Central Michigan University

Experience: 30 years’ government service in acquisitions, operations planning, operations research, federal budgeting, compliance inspections, computer programming, director of operations and other titles

Endorsements: Libertarian Party of Maryland

Correction: This article was updated to correct the spelling of George W. Bush's name