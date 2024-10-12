What’s the job: Responsible for running the executive branch of the United States government, including the day-to-day operations of federal law enforcement, education, health, agriculture, energy and other agencies. Commander-in-chief of the U.S. military. Appoints judges, prosecutors and other federal positions with the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate. Serves a four-year term and limited to two terms.

Democrat

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic Party nominee. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Kamala Harris

Age: 59

Personal: Married, two stepchildren.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Howard University; law degree, University of California, Hastings

Experience: Vice president of the United States, 2021-present; United States senator from California, 2017-2021; attorney general of California, 2011-2017, San Francisco district attorney, 2004-2011

Endorsements: Current and former United States Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter; former Vice President Dick Cheney; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown; Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; musician Taylor Swift

Running mate: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Republican

Former President Donald Trump is the Republican Party nominee. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Name: Donald J. Trump

Age: 78

Personal: Married, five children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, economics, University of Pennsylvania

Experience: President of the United States, 2017-2021; owner and founder of the Trump Organization or real estate and other businesses.

Endorsements: Tesla CEO Elon Musk; independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr; Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris; Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene; Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Running mate: Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance

Libertarian

Name: Chase Oliver

Age: 39

Personal: Single

Experience: Candidate for the U.S. House in Georgia in 2020; candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022

Endorsements: Libertarian Party of Arkansas Chair Mike Pakko; former Libertarian presidential candidate Keenan Dunham, The Classical Liberal Conference

Running mate: Mike ter Maat

Green

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Name: Jill Stein

Age: 74

Personal: Married, two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Harvard University; medical degree, Harvard University

Experience: Three-time presidential candidate for the Green Party in 2012, 2016 and 2024; ran for office several times in Massachusetts, including governor.

Endorsements: Muslim American Public Affairs Council, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, human rights activist Susan Abulhawa

Running mate: College professor Butch Ware

Independent

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dropped out of the race but will remain on Maryland's ballot. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Name: Robert F. Kennedy

Note: Kennedy has ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, but will remain on Maryland’s ballot.

Age: 70

Personal: Married, six children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Harvard University; law degree, University of Virginia

Experience: District Attorney in Manhattan; advocate with Hudson Riverkeeper; founded the Environmental Litigation Clinic at Pace University School of Law; has interests in several businesses, including ColorZen

Endorsements: NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former NBA guard John Stockton, actor Kevin Spacey, actress Jenny McCarthy, actor Russell Brand, former Hillary Clinton press secretary Jay Carson