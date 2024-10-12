What’s the job: Responsible for running the executive branch of the United States government, including the day-to-day operations of federal law enforcement, education, health, agriculture, energy and other agencies. Commander-in-chief of the U.S. military. Appoints judges, prosecutors and other federal positions with the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate. Serves a four-year term and limited to two terms.
Democrat
Name: Kamala Harris
Age: 59
Personal: Married, two stepchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Howard University; law degree, University of California, Hastings
Experience: Vice president of the United States, 2021-present; United States senator from California, 2017-2021; attorney general of California, 2011-2017, San Francisco district attorney, 2004-2011
Endorsements: Current and former United States Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter; former Vice President Dick Cheney; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown; Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; musician Taylor Swift
Running mate: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Republican
Name: Donald J. Trump
Age: 78
Personal: Married, five children.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, economics, University of Pennsylvania
Experience: President of the United States, 2017-2021; owner and founder of the Trump Organization or real estate and other businesses.
Endorsements: Tesla CEO Elon Musk; independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr; Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris; Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene; Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Running mate: Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance
Libertarian
Name: Chase Oliver
Age: 39
Personal: Single
Experience: Candidate for the U.S. House in Georgia in 2020; candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022
Endorsements: Libertarian Party of Arkansas Chair Mike Pakko; former Libertarian presidential candidate Keenan Dunham, The Classical Liberal Conference
Running mate: Mike ter Maat
Green
Name: Jill Stein
Age: 74
Personal: Married, two children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Harvard University; medical degree, Harvard University
Experience: Three-time presidential candidate for the Green Party in 2012, 2016 and 2024; ran for office several times in Massachusetts, including governor.
Endorsements: Muslim American Public Affairs Council, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, human rights activist Susan Abulhawa
Running mate: College professor Butch Ware
Independent
Name: Robert F. Kennedy
Note: Kennedy has ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, but will remain on Maryland’s ballot.
Age: 70
Personal: Married, six children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Harvard University; law degree, University of Virginia
Experience: District Attorney in Manhattan; advocate with Hudson Riverkeeper; founded the Environmental Litigation Clinic at Pace University School of Law; has interests in several businesses, including ColorZen
Endorsements: NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former NBA guard John Stockton, actor Kevin Spacey, actress Jenny McCarthy, actor Russell Brand, former Hillary Clinton press secretary Jay Carson