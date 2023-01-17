Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

Recap: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller Inauguration 2023

By Baltimore Banner Staff

Published on: January 17, 2023 5:23 PM EST|Updated on: April 05, 2023 2:46 PM EDT

Gov. Wes Moore, with his son, James, 11, speaks during his inaugural ball, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Baltimore.
Catch up on The Baltimore Banner’s coverage of the historic inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

See the recap of the inauguration ceremony, notables in attendance, reactions and The People’s Ball.

The People’s Ball

Thousands gather in Baltimore to celebrate Gov. Wes Moore’s historic win

By John-John Williams IV and Imani Spence
Gov. Wes Moore, second from left, kisses his wife, Dawn, as their son, James, 11, waves during Moore's inaugural ball, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (Steve Ruark for the Baltimore Banner)
More than 11,000 people were expected to gather tonight at the Baltimore Convention Center for an evening of drinking, dancing and mingling while celebrating Moore, the first Black governor of Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore, second from left, kisses his wife, Dawn, as their son, James, 11, waves during MooreÕs inaugural ball, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Baltimore.

Moore family looking for a hypoallergenic rescue dog to join them in Annapolis

By Pamela Wood
Mia, James, Dawn and Gov. Wes Moore during inauguration festivities in Annapolis on Wednesday. Still on the Moores' to-do list: Adopting a dog for the children. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore have promised their children that a pet dog will join them at the governor’s mansion.

Inauguration Ceremony

Moore, Miller chose meaningful texts for swearing their oaths of office

By Pamela Wood

When Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller swore the oath of office on Wednesday, she placed her left hand on a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu text, likely the first lieutenant governor to do so.

Oprah introduces Gov. Moore with speech at inauguration ceremony

By Cadence Quaranta
Oprah Winfrey hours Gov. Wes Moore after she introduced the governor during his inauguration as the First African-American governor for the State of Maryland, at the Maryland State House, in Annapolis, MD, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
After Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis, Oprah Winfrey addressed the crowd.

“I’m back!” she announced to cheers.

‘Maryland can be bold’: Gov. Wes Moore outlines vision for Maryland during inaugural speech

By Pamela Wood, Brenda Wintrode and Callan Tansill-Suddath
Gov. Wes Moore is sworn into office by Chief Justice Matthew Fader during his inauguration as the first African-American governor for the state of Maryland at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Democrat Wes Moore was sworn into office as Maryland’s 63rd governor on Wednesday, amid promises to improve nearly every facet of life for the state’s residents, from better schools to cleaner air to more job opportunities.

Read Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s inaugural speech

By Baltimore Banner Staff
Wes Moore, with son James, at the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial Wednesday to lay a wreath and say a prayer before Moore is sworn in as the first Black governor in Maryland history. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Wes Moore took office as Maryland’s 63rd governor Wednesday. Here is his inaugural speech, as prepared for delivery.

Gov. Wes Moore during his inauguration as the First African-American governor for the State of Maryland, at the Maryland State House, in Annapolis, MD, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Watch Wes Moore, Aruna Miller take the oath of office

By Baltimore Banner Staff
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt Gov.-elect Aruna Miller. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Watch as Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller take the oath of office.

Notables: Who was spotted at the Wes Moore inauguration

Here are some of the notable national journalists, politicians and celebrities in attendance at the Moore-Miller inauguration.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the podium for the inauguration of Gov-Elect Wes Moore at the State House. (The Baltimore Banner)

Wreath Ceremony

At a small ceremony Wednesday morning, Wes Moore laid a wreath at the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial at Annapolis City Dock.

As Wes Moore began his first day as Maryland governor, he acknowledged the state’s dark history with slavery

By Pamela Wood
Wes Moore, with son James, at the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial Wednesday to lay a wreath and say a prayer before Moore is sworn in as the first Black governor in Maryland history. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
On the day that he would become Maryland’s 63rd governor — the first Black man to hold that position — Wes Moore began by acknowledging the past.

He joined a small group of activists and politicians at Annapolis City Dock, where centuries ago, enslaved people were sold and traded in the colonial city.

Inauguration guide

By Baltimore Banner staff
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov-elect Aruna Miller. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
The Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee announced the following events and performers for Wednesday's inauguration.

Wes Moore Cabinet Appointments

Maryland Gov.-elect Moore nominates leaders for public safety, emergency management and IT roles

By Pamela Wood
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore, shown here at the State House in November, continues to build his cabinet. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore continued to build out his team on Friday, naming additional hires who will focus on public safety and emergency management.

Gov.-elect Wes Moore names key cabinet appointments

By Pamela Wood
Gov.-elect Wes Moore, shown speaking in Annapolis on Wednesday, named additional members of his cabinet. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore named additional members of his cabinet on Thursday, picking leaders who will oversee areas of government including public health, human services and juvenile services.

Gov.-elect Moore appoints Sen. Susan Lee as secretary of state

By Brenda Wintrode
Gov.-elect Moore appointed Sen. Susan Lee as secretary of state. Sen. Lee was also the first Asian American elected to the Maryland Senate and the first Chinese American elected to the General Assembly. (HANDOUT)
Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Tuesday appointed Sen. Susan Lee as Maryland’s next secretary of state and the first Asian American to hold the position.

Banner political notes: More names for the Moore team; Brown, Lierman set swearing-in dates; Senate shuffle

By Pamela Wood
Weekly political news and notes from around Baltimore and Maryland (Laila Milevski, Original photos by Shan Wallace, Pamela Wood and Wikimedia Commons/The Baltimore Banner)
Gov.-elect Wes Moore continues to gradually fill out his roster of employees who will help him lead state government.
Moore announced two more additions to his team in low-profile but important roles.

Banner political notes: New names for Maryland’s top courts; Honors for departing Mosby, Anderson; More people join the Moore administration

By Pamela Wood, Emily Sullivan and Taylor DeVille
Weekly political news and notes from around Baltimore and Maryland. (Laila Milevski, Original photos by Shan Wallace, Pamela Wood and Wikimedia Commons/The Baltimore Banner)
Gov.-elect Wes Moore is gradually building the team that will guide him in Annapolis once he’s sworn into office in January.

Moore reveals first cabinet picks and names Baltimore nonprofit leader as chief of staff

By Pamela Wood
Governor-elect Wes Moore announces some of his administration at a state office building in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced key hires Monday, picking Baltimore nonprofit leader Fagan Harris as his chief of staff.

