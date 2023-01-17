Recap: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller Inauguration 2023

Catch up on The Baltimore Banner’s coverage of the historic inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.
The People’s Ball
I’m truly performing 2nite for a SOLD OUT arena for MD 1st Black elected Governor,my friend @iamwesmoore .I can’t wait to post a recap reel in the morning 🙌🏾History ‼️#wesmoore #ThePartyKingpin #QuickSilva #QuickSilvaShow #IdontDJiPerform #InRealLife #LAMDC #WhoIsQuickSilva pic.twitter.com/cDXrbWhZyw— THE PARTY KINGPIN !! (@DJQUICKSILVA) January 19, 2023
A little fire show to end the night! @iamwesmoore and @arunamiller get to work first thing in the am pic.twitter.com/TBDRtLoctN— Rachel Duncan (@NewsGirlRachel) January 19, 2023
SEIU Local 500 at the Inaugural Ball for @iamwesmoore and @arunamiller celebrating our historic victory! We are ready to get to work to bring work, wages and wealth (and UNIONS) to Maryland’s families! @SEIU pic.twitter.com/Fr5I5gBzoh— SEIU Local 500 (@SEIULocal500) January 19, 2023
D.Nice is now performing @wjz pic.twitter.com/JeBrLeD4Vm— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 19, 2023
Thousands gather in Baltimore to celebrate Gov. Wes Moore’s historic win
More than 11,000 people were expected to gather tonight at the Baltimore Convention Center for an evening of drinking, dancing and mingling while celebrating Moore, the first Black governor of Maryland.
Thank you, Maryland. You mean the world to us and more. pic.twitter.com/qCfYUUa1dH— Aruna Miller (@arunamiller) January 19, 2023
Chris Tucker is on the stage now talking about Wes Moore. He says Maryland is lucky to have Moore as their Governor @wjz pic.twitter.com/lBGrGnoBfY— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 19, 2023
Tonight, we celebrate the inauguration of Governor Moore and Lieutenant Governor Miller. This was a historic day for our state and for the nation, and tonight’s inaugural ball showed it— people from all over MD and even our neighboring states came out to celebrate together! pic.twitter.com/vvBMYWCAWQ— Brian Crosby (@BC4MD) January 19, 2023
Ended the day at the People’s Ball. So fun to see everyone in their dazzling Celebratory Chic! #WesMoore #InaugurationDay #MooreMillerInauguration pic.twitter.com/qutdvqu9Dz— Delegate Sheila Ruth, District 44B (@SheilaRuthD44B) January 19, 2023
“Maryland: This is our night, this is our time, this is our decade,” says Gov. @iamwesmoore. He did a few dance moves as he came out with his son James. pic.twitter.com/8zFis4a357— Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) January 19, 2023
DJ Quiksilva is trying to get people to move back from in front of the stage, or else he says the fire marshal may shut the party down. It’s jammed in here. pic.twitter.com/UGRafT91eq— Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) January 19, 2023
The crowd is gradually growing at the Baltimore Convention Center for the inaugural gala for Gov. @iamwesmoore and Lt. Gov. @arunamiller. They’re expecting 11,000 between the main ballroom and the “second stage.” pic.twitter.com/angDgFxQ4H— Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) January 19, 2023
Moore family looking for a hypoallergenic rescue dog to join them in Annapolis
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore have promised their children that a pet dog will join them at the governor's mansion.
Inauguration Ceremony
Proudly showing my kids the program from today’s inauguration ceremony of Maryland’s new Governor @iamwesmoore and Lieutenant Governor @arunamiller!! They’re very impressed there was so much music, flying planes and many speeches! pic.twitter.com/RJzpRNd3fz— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 18, 2023
Moore, Miller chose meaningful texts for swearing their oaths of office
When Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller swore the oath of office on Wednesday, she placed her left hand on a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu text, likely the first lieutenant governor to do so.
Oprah introduces Gov. Moore with speech at inauguration ceremony
After Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis, Oprah Winfrey addressed the crowd.
“I’m back!” she announced to cheers.
‘Maryland can be bold’: Gov. Wes Moore outlines vision for Maryland during inaugural speech
Democrat Wes Moore was sworn into office as Maryland's 63rd governor on Wednesday, amid promises to improve nearly every facet of life for the state's residents, from better schools to cleaner air to more job opportunities.
Read Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s inaugural speech
Wes Moore took office as Maryland's 63rd governor Wednesday. Here is his inaugural speech, as prepared for delivery.
Watch Wes Moore, Aruna Miller take the oath of office
Watch as Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller take the oath of office.
Notables: Who was spotted at the Wes Moore inauguration
Here are some of the notable national journalists, politicians and celebrities in attendance at the Moore-Miller inauguration.
#Spotted the one, the only @Oprah at the @iamwesmoore inauguration pic.twitter.com/UWcghe4SWN— Brakkton Booker (@brakktonbooker) January 18, 2023
There has not been a single day—good or bad—when I was not grateful for the privilege to serve as your governor.— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 18, 2023
Serving you has been the honor of a lifetime. Thank you, Maryland! pic.twitter.com/bj86FRzlaK
Getting ready early this morning to head to Annapolis for @iamwesmoore’s inauguration, I grabbed two black heels, and failed to grab an actual pair of shoes. I didn’t notice until I was in Penn Station. @Oprah of course noticed as soon as I sat down next to her…! pic.twitter.com/DVe3XeYGM2— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 18, 2023
Today is a historic day in Maryland! We're ready for the inauguration of our next Governor @iamwesmoore and Lt. Governor @arunamiller. pic.twitter.com/VM3kEJt1lj— Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) January 18, 2023
Baltimore making trouble in Annapolis at the inauguration of @iamwesmoore— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) January 18, 2023
History is being made today. Maryland deserves this. Baltimore deserves this. pic.twitter.com/1KODKcQ1Qv
Kind of a lot of folks out here pic.twitter.com/Ab4z1IIGkb— Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) January 18, 2023
Mayor Brandon Scott arriving at inauguration. Photo by @WintrodeBrenda! pic.twitter.com/1bWVGyC8Ho— Cody Boteler (@codyboteler) January 18, 2023
Former Attorney General Eric Holder (in the hat to the left in the back is former MD Comptroller Peter Franchot) #MooreInauguration #MDPolitics #Maryland pic.twitter.com/Evvgd8F1s6— Matt Bush (@MattBushMD) January 18, 2023
Folks are assembling at the City Dock in Annapolis for a soecial wreath laying before heading to the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore. @iamwesmoore. pic.twitter.com/LBVXMKMlpo— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) January 18, 2023
Wreath Ceremony
At a small ceremony Wednesday morning, Wes Moore laid a wreath at the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial at Annapolis City Dock.
As Wes Moore began his first day as Maryland governor, he acknowledged the state’s dark history with slavery
On the day that he would become Maryland’s 63rd governor — the first Black man to hold that position — Wes Moore began by acknowledging the past.
He joined a small group of activists and politicians at Annapolis City Dock, where centuries ago, enslaved people were sold and traded in the colonial city.
Maryland we march forward together. pic.twitter.com/COzBBg2LDb— Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) January 18, 2023
We begin our walk to government house to start Maryland's next chapter. pic.twitter.com/yYasrEbRmC— Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) January 18, 2023
We begin inauguration day by gathering here at the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley memorial in Annapolis to lay a wreath.— Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) January 18, 2023
It is here where two centuries ago, enslaved people arrived in this country against their will. pic.twitter.com/D9ri8n4gXz
More sights on #MooreInauguration day #MDPolitics #Maryland pic.twitter.com/DDX8ylFhFC— Matt Bush (@MattBushMD) January 18, 2023
.@SIfill_ at Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial at Annapolis City Dock: Gov-elect @iamwesmoore “truly has the wind at his back.” He chose to begin this day, his voyage, considering the meaning of this day in historical context. pic.twitter.com/yNvWI8z4IR— Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) January 18, 2023
Mario Cross fixes his daughters La’Claire Cross Wes Moore buttons while standing next to her sister Zafira Cross, before Wes Moore’s inauguration at the Maryland State House, in Annapolis, MD, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.@BaltimoreBanner pic.twitter.com/hoLeH0sJX3— Jessica Gallagher (@JessMGallagher) January 18, 2023
Inauguration guide
The Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee announced the following events and performers for Wednesday's inauguration.
Wes Moore Cabinet Appointments
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore nominates leaders for public safety, emergency management and IT roles
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore continued to build out his team on Friday, naming additional hires who will focus on public safety and emergency management.
Gov.-elect Wes Moore names key cabinet appointments
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore named additional members of his cabinet on Thursday, picking leaders who will oversee areas of government including public health, human services and juvenile services.
Gov.-elect Moore appoints Sen. Susan Lee as secretary of state
Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Tuesday appointed Sen. Susan Lee as Maryland's next secretary of state and the first Asian American to hold the position.
Banner political notes: More names for the Moore team; Brown, Lierman set swearing-in dates; Senate shuffle
Gov.-elect Wes Moore continues to gradually fill out his roster of employees who will help him lead state government.
Moore announced two more additions to his team in low-profile but important roles.
Banner political notes: New names for Maryland’s top courts; Honors for departing Mosby, Anderson; More people join the Moore administration
Gov.-elect Wes Moore is gradually building the team that will guide him in Annapolis once he's sworn into office in January.
Moore reveals first cabinet picks and names Baltimore nonprofit leader as chief of staff
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced key hires Monday, picking Baltimore nonprofit leader Fagan Harris as his chief of staff.