Frederick County is getting a new flag.

With four squares — each filled in with the state’s colors, red, yellow, black and white — and a cross in its center, the flag is supposed to represent the county as “a crossroads at the center of Maryland,” according to a Wednesday announcement.

“Where the east opens to the west and north connects with the south. Where traditions enrich innovation and technology,” the county said in a news release. “Where one can find both authentic rural hamlets and vibrant urban cities. Where farm to table happens every day.”

The flag won a redesign contest announced in January as part of Frederick County’s 275th anniversary celebration. Three semifinalists were selected by a county committee out of 137 submissions.

The public was given the option of voting for their favorite. They could choose one of the three new designs or the county’s current flag, which depicts Francis Scott Key pointing at a yellow outline of the county on a background of red and white stripes.

The flag with Key, a native of Frederick County, was designed in 1976, according to another press release, and won a flag contest held for the county’s 200th anniversary.

Voting ended on June 10, and the winning flag, “Frederick, the Crossroads of Maryland,” got 35% of the vote, according to the announcement. It was designed by local resident Marc DeOcampo.