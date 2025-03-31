For almost half a century, the tiny Western Maryland town of Emmitsburg has been known as the place that trains the nation’s firefighters. Home to the National Fire Academy, the town sees its population swell and businesses bustle when classes are in session.

Now, Emmitsburg faces an uncertain future. Early this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency abruptly halted all instructor-led classes amid the Trump administration’s sweeping review of federal spending. An online catalog shows most courses remain canceled through April.

For weeks, firefighters have been vociferous in calling for the training to resume, questioning why the administration would risk leaving first responders less prepared. So far, they’ve received few answers.

“As a fire service, we take significant exception to the notion that our fire academy would be considered fraud, waste or abuse,” said Marc Bashoor, a retired Prince George’s County fire chief and former academy instructor.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Many of Emmitsburg’s elected officials back Trump’s shake-up of the federal government — the town voted to reelect the Republican by a 2-to-1 margin last November. But they also worry what the closure means for the nation’s firefighters and the town’s economy.

“We’re praying every day,” Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis said. A prolonged shutdown, he added, “could have a devastating effect for our little town.”

The move comes as the Trump administration threatens to abolish FEMA, which oversees the fire academy, and imposes freezes on hiring, disaster assistance and grant funding that have stalled the agency’s work.

An employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency walks into the government organization's headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for FEMA’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, said it was scaling back funding for what it deemed nonessential programs, including the academy.

“The bottom line is we are no longer paying for non-employee travel,” the spokesperson said. “We are only authorizing travel for mission critical programs. This isn’t one. Some of these classes are still available online.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In the late 1970s, FEMA transformed a shuttered women’s college into the fire academy’s rural Frederick County campus, equipped with classrooms, labs, lodging and dining halls.

Today, first responders consider the academy essential for developing leaders, preparing for emergencies and sharing best practices. The academy trains 100,000 emergency personnel a year, many at its 107-acre hub in Emmitsburg, and offers the best continuing education many departments can afford, supporters say. Attendees are responsible only for food and travel costs.

For Emmitsburg, a town of less than 3,000 residents near the Pennsylvania border, the fire academy serves as a “backbone of the community,” Davis said.

The Ott House, a local family-run pub adorned with fire patches and helmets, regularly welcomes entire classes of firefighters for dinner. Co-owner Bobby Ott estimates the academy drives 25-30% of his business.

“They adopted us right away,” Ott said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The campus is also one of the largest employers in northern Frederick County, providing hundreds of administrative, housekeeping, library and food service jobs. Some probationary employees were laid off but are now being rehired, Davis said.

State Del. William Valentine, a Republican who represents the area, described the fire academy as an “economic engine” for a small, rural town.

“Obviously, we’re concerned,” said Valentine, who was born and raised in the Emmitsburg area. “I would hope that this is a postponement, not a cancellation.”

Many of Emmitsburg’s elected officials back Trump’s shake-up of the federal government, but they also worry what the closure means for the nation’s firefighters and the town’s economy. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

His colleague, Del. William Wivell, said he has heard from many concerned first responders since classes were suspended. While the Republican supports Trump’s push to rein in spending, he said he hopes the administration will preserve funding for essential services like the academy.

“[Trump] did indicate that he was not going to cut things like defense and emergency services and stuff like that because of the critical need,” Wivell said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The fire academy shares its campus with FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute, which trains officials to lead disaster responses. Classes there are also canceled.

The campus is also the site of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which honors fire personnel killed in the line of duty. Gary Krichbaum, director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, said the memorial is still open and, at this time, there are no plans to postpone its annual memorial weekend, scheduled for May 3-4 in Emmitsburg.

In recent weeks, firefighters across the country have launched letter-writing campaigns and made calls to elected officials, urging the administration to reopen the academy.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, several former U.S. fire administrators and academy leaders emphasized the fire academy’s vital role in training for responses to hurricanes, wildfires, terrorist attacks and incidents like January’s fatal midair collision near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

They stressed such training is “offered only by the National Fire Academy.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I hate to sound dramatic about it, but people will die if our firefighters and chief officers aren’t trained to make those decisions” in emergency situations, said Bashoor, who now serves as a senior fire advisor for FireRescue1.com.

Davis, who has decades of firefighting experience, said he hopes for a resolution by May, when classes at Mount St. Mary’s University — the other major employer in Emmitsburg — wrap up for the semester.

Without students at either the fire academy or the university, he said he fears Emmitsburg will turn into “a ghost town.”

“My gut is telling me we’re going to be okay,” Davis said. “I hope I’m not wrong.”