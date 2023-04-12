Anne Arundel County gun litigation could have national effects

After a yearlong legal battle, Anne Arundel County’s Health Department is finally enforcing a law passed in early 2022 that will require gun retailers in the area to insert government-provided pamphlets on suicide prevention and conflict resolution into ammunition and firearm packaging.
However, a new legal challenge may bring the issue to a higher court and set a precedent over how far warning labels can go and what communities can do to increase public gun safety.
In late March, a District Court of Maryland judge ruled in favor of an Anne Arundel County law requiring gun retailers to handout safety pamphlets with products.
