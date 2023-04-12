Anne Arundel County gun litigation could have national effects

By Scott Maucione, WYPR

Published on: April 12, 2023 5:26 PM EDT|Updated on: April 12, 2023 5:29 PM EDT

Part of the suicide prevention pamphlet from Anne Arundel County. (Anne Arundel County)
After a yearlong legal battle, Anne Arundel County’s Health Department is finally enforcing a law passed in early 2022 that will require gun retailers in the area to insert government-provided pamphlets on suicide prevention and conflict resolution into ammunition and firearm packaging.

However, a new legal challenge may bring the issue to a higher court and set a precedent over how far warning labels can go and what communities can do to increase public gun safety.

In late March, a District Court of Maryland judge ruled in favor of an Anne Arundel County law requiring gun retailers to handout safety pamphlets with products.

Read more and listen to the story at wypr.org.

