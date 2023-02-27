Why don’t Baltimore City Schools have school buses? | The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

By Aaron Henkin, WYPR

Published on: February 27, 2023 12:37 PM EST|Updated on: February 27, 2023 1:15 PM EST

A bus outside Charles Center Station drives along its path on 8/11/22.
Baltimore City MTA bus (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Ask MTA administrators and transit activists, and you’ll get the same answer: No idea. It’s just been that way forever.

This episode, we find a fifty-year-old archival newspaper article that reveals some clues, and we hear from present-day student commuters about how well the system is working out for them today.

This episode, we hear from:

MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold

Student bus commuters Isabelle, Imani, and Na’im

Ruth Farfel and Kwane Wyatt of The Fund for Educational Excellence

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here. This season of Maryland Curiosity Bureau features episodes with Banner reporters like Clara Longo de Freitas and Tim Prudente.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok