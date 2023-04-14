Baltimore City does not have a reputation for smooth, beautiful roads and clean streets.

“Mayor Scott I saw a tweet and it said, ‘You know you’re in Baltimore if you drive down the street and you hit a pothole and your air conditioner turns off and your windows roll down and the station turns on your radio,’” said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby during a Thursday press conference on Cedley Street in Westport.

It’s funny, but not OK that this has been normalized, Mosby said.

Some of that should improve with the newest project from Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration: the “Build Better BMore” initiative, a 90-day “blitz” that will focus on filling 9,000 potholes, removing 900 graffiti markings, paving nine miles of city roads, and cleaning up known illegal dumping sites.

