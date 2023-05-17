Johnny Olszewski: No watchdog for Baltimore County’s watchdog

John Lee, WYPR

Published on: May 17, 2023 2:39 PM EDT|Updated on: May 17, 2023 4:45 PM EDT

Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive, speaks at a press conference announcing a package of foundational legislative reforms to expand access to new housing opportunities as well as address community concerns in Baltimore County.
Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has ruled out creating an oversight board for the county inspector general.

That puts to rest a controversy that has dogged Olszewski for two years.

When Olszewski proposed an oversight board for the inspector general in 2021, he received withering criticism from County Council members. They said it would have been packed with political appointees who would have had too much control over the inspector general’s investigations of county government.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, said at the time that his constituents opposed it.

“Every single comment has been against this proposed legislation as written,” Patoka said.

