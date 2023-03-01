Anyone with access to the internet will now be able to hone in on any crime reported to the Baltimore City Police Department after the release of the city’s Public Safety Accountability Dashboard. This online data tool provides a visual of crime — ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to robbery — throughout the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced its release on Tuesday and said the dashboard will provide greater transparency for his administration’s public safety efforts.

“When it comes to public safety, progress can and should be measured. The Public Safety Accountability Dashboard provides a look at the numbers that inform our data-driven efforts in ways that directly address Baltimore’s latest public safety trends,” Scott said.

Data from the dashboard dates back to 2012, and is collected from the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office. It will be updated weekly, but will lag behind roughly one week, according to city officials.

