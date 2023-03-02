Years before Rachel Hilson starred in hit television dramas like NBC’s “This is Us,” she was a young artist who trained at Baltimore School for the Arts, a nationally recognized public arts high school whose alums include artists like Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Hilson hails from Baltimore City’s Northwood neighborhood, which sits just west of Morgan State University. As a child, Hilson trained in dance camps, performed in recitals and even appeared in the classic ballet, “The Nutcracker.” But as a teenager, she moved on to explore acting.

Hilson is the honorary chair for the Baltimore School for the Arts annual fundraiser this year. She graduated from high school in 2013 and is known for her roles in CBS’s “The Good Wife” and Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”

