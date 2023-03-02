Years after COVID-19 disruption, Baltimore School for the Arts students perform, draw famous alums

By Zshekinah Collier, WYPR

Published on: March 02, 2023 2:23 PM EST

The Baltimore School for the Arts jazz band.
The Baltimore School for the Arts jazz band. (Zshekinah Collier/WYPR)
Years before Rachel Hilson starred in hit television dramas like NBC’s “This is Us,” she was a young artist who trained at Baltimore School for the Arts, a nationally recognized public arts high school whose alums include artists like Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Hilson hails from Baltimore City’s Northwood neighborhood, which sits just west of Morgan State University. As a child, Hilson trained in dance camps, performed in recitals and even appeared in the classic ballet, “The Nutcracker.” But as a teenager, she moved on to explore acting.

Hilson is the honorary chair for the Baltimore School for the Arts annual fundraiser this year. She graduated from high school in 2013 and is known for her roles in CBS’sThe Good Wife” and Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”

Read more and listen to the story at wypr.org.

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

