Brown wants AG’s office to handle prosecutions of police killings

Published on: February 15, 2023 6:24 PM EST

Exterior of the Maryland State House.
Exterior of the Maryland State House. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland’s new attorney general made his first legislative pitch to lawmakers Tuesday.

Anthony Brown argued for expanded powers for his office, allowing it to do prosecutions for police-involved killings.

The bill grants exclusive authority to the Office of the Attorney General to prosecute criminal misconduct in all officer-involved deaths or incidents where death is likely,” Brown told the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee during a marathon hearing Tuesday in Annapolis.

