What’s happening with community schools in Maryland? | The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

By Aaron Henkin, WYPR

Published on: April 03, 2023 12:32 PM EDT

Lisa Steck teaches her third grade class at Berkshire Elementary School on March 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
What exactly are community schools? How are they funded? How are they different? And how well do they work? Maryland is spending almost $4 billion a year to convert public schools to the community school model, and Baltimore Banner reporters Hallie Miller and Kristen Griffith join Aaron to visit some community schools and see how it’s going for students and their families.

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

Cheryl Brooks, Principal at Berkshire Elementary School

Malik Sollas, Community School Liaison at Berkshire Elementary School

Heather Chapman, Vice President of Neighborhood Zones, United Way of Central Maryland

Kelly Oglesbee, Community Schools Program Manager, United Way of Central Maryland

Michelle Gross, Family Center Director at Benjamin Franklin High School

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here. This season of Maryland Curiosity Bureau features episodes with Banner reporters like Hallie Miller and Tim Prudente.

