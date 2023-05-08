Some are powerless to buy an electric car as Maryland moves to all EV sales

John Lee, WYPR

Published on: May 08, 2023 3:58 PM EDT

Stephanie Leach with BGE demonstrates EV charging at an event at State Center in Baltimore.
Stephanie Leach with BGE demonstrates EV charging at an event at State Center in Baltimore. (John Lee/WYPR)
Maryland has a goal that only electric vehicles will be sold in the state by 2035.

So now the race is on to put electric charging stations in enough places to make people believe they can buy such a vehicle without the danger of running out of juice.

At a recent electric car expo run by the state, Sharon Norris was sizing up a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and had questions for Stephanie Leach from BGE, who was demonstrating how to charge up the car.

“How much are they?” Norris asked. “What are they running?”

The answer: Around $55,000 to $60,000.

