Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard.

In order for Maryland to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gases, a lot more people will need to buy electric cars.

And not just more affluent residents who own their own homes.

Electric cars are becoming more affordable. But Marylanders who live in apartment buildings and townhouses still may not be able to buy them because they can’t charge their cars at home.

Del. Jen Terrasa, a Howard County Democrat, is proposing legislation that would require new and substantially renovated townhouses and apartment buildings to have charging spaces.

