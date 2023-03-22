Regulators are seeking public input about a proposed civil penalty against Fort Smith, Arkansas-based ABF Freight System Inc. for alleged Clean Water Act violations that spanned five years, according to a joint press release by the Maryland Attorney General and the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The freight trucking company faces a $530,000 penalty split among four states: the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and Maryland.
The proposed consent decree requires the company to comply with stormwater protection rules at its nine trucking terminals, which includes one near Bascom Creek in Elkridge between Highway 1 and Interstate 95.
