With a Democratic governor now in office, transgender rights advocates and some lawmakers are optimistic that the General Assembly will finally pass a bill that expands gender-affirming health coverage for individuals receiving Medicaid benefits.

For the second year in a row, Baltimore and Montgomery County Democrats State Sen. Mary Washington and Del. Anne Kaiser have introduced the Trans Health Equity Act. It’s a bill that former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan threatened to veto in 2022. The bill fizzled out at the end of the legislative session last year.

The legislation broadens which treatments would be covered under Medicaid to be more aligned with what private insurers offer individuals.

