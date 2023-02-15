Maryland Democrats say now is the time to expand Medicaid to include transgender medical care

Published on: February 15, 2023 6:23 PM EST|Updated on: February 16, 2023 7:49 AM EST

Supporters of trans health bills speak in front of Maryland State House on Feb. 14, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland.
Supporters of trans health bills speak in front of Maryland State House on Feb. 14, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Matt Bush/WYPR)
With a Democratic governor now in office, transgender rights advocates and some lawmakers are optimistic that the General Assembly will finally pass a bill that expands gender-affirming health coverage for individuals receiving Medicaid benefits.

For the second year in a row, Baltimore and Montgomery County Democrats State Sen. Mary Washington and Del. Anne Kaiser have introduced the Trans Health Equity Act. It’s a bill that former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan threatened to veto in 2022. The bill fizzled out at the end of the legislative session last year.

The legislation broadens which treatments would be covered under Medicaid to be more aligned with what private insurers offer individuals.

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

