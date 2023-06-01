Several new laws go into effect Thursday in Maryland

Matt Bush, WYPR

Published 6/1/2023 2:04 p.m. EDT

Maryland State House, in Annapolis, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Maryland State House, in Annapolis. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Two new laws go into effect Thursday in Maryland the General Assembly passed in response to the end of Roe Versus Wade. Both are intended to make Maryland a safe haven for those seeking abortions.

Judges in other states cannot compel testimony from providers of abortion and related healthcare in Maryland about their patients, and those providers are now shielded from disciplinary or adverse action from regulators and insurers under SB859/HB808. Montgomery County Senator Will Smith sponsored the Senate version, and says the changes have a clear goal.

“This bill would protect providers and patients from administrative, civil, and criminal penalties for providing legally-protected healthcare inside the state of Maryland,” Smith, the chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, told WYPR. “So folks that come into Maryland to seek that healthcare, it protects those providers and those patients seeking that healthcare.”

