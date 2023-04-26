Maryland’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board may bring huge price relief

By Scott Maucione, WYPR

Published on: April 26, 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018. Maryland will soon be the first state in the country with a functional Prescription Drug Affordability Board, aimed at bringing down the high prices of some prescription drugs.
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018. Maryland will soon be the first state in the country with a functional Prescription Drug Affordability Board, aimed at bringing down the high prices of some prescription drugs. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Larry Zarzecki, a resident of White Marsh, has Parkinson’s disease. Over the span of three years he went through his IRA and sold his house in order to cover the out-of-pocket costs for his drugs.

“Each year, prescription drugs became more and more and more expensive,” Zarzecki said. “Over the past few years, it’s gotten so out of hand with the cost of the other prescription drugs that I take to function.”

Zarzecki is one of the 25% of American who have trouble affording their prescription drugs due to high out-of-pocket costs, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Americans spend an average of $1,300 a year on their prescription medications. That’s compared to about $550 for other comparable countries.

Maryland will soon be the first state in the country with a functional Prescription Drug Affordability Board, aimed at bringing down the high prices of some prescription drugs.

Read more and listen to the story at wypr.org.

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.