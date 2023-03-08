Maryland’s recreational marijuana reform bill gets initial passage in House of Delegates

The bill regulating the licensing and sale of recreational marijuana jumped a major hurdle Wednesday by passing an initial vote in the House of Delegates.

The bill sets up the recreational marijuana marketplace in Maryland. The Senate Finance Committee will consider its version of the bill Thursday.

The House will conduct a final, largely pro forma vote, on the bill later this week.

“This legislation regulates cannabis as a business, not as a criminal activity and provides a safe product for medical patients and adults,” House bill sponsor Del. C.T. Wilson, a Charles County Democrat, said on the floor.

