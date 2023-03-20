Remembering Theo Hill | The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

By Aaron Henkin, WYPR

Published on: March 20, 2023 2:08 PM EDT

Theo Hill, recording his first podcast at the WYPR studios in 2019.
Theo Hill hosted a series of intimate and honest conversations with people battling addiction on his WYPR podcast, One Day at a Time. His producer, Aaron Henkin, takes some time this week to remember Theo, who died recently due to complications from a stroke. Mr. Hill was 22 years substance-free at the time of his death.

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here. This season of Maryland Curiosity Bureau features episodes with Banner reporters like Hallie Miller and Tim Prudente.

