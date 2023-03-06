Here’s 3 bills to watch in the Maryland General Assembly meant to boost the small business economy

By Kristen Mosbrucker, WYPR

Published on: March 06, 2023 4:25 PM EST

Maryland State House
Maryland State House. (Matt Bush/WYPR)
After eight years with a Republican governor who frequently vetoed Democratic majority-led legislation in the Maryland General Assembly, some lawmakers are bullish that legislation to increase participation among minority and women-owned businesses with state contracts may become law.

There are several bills with the goal to level the playing field for historically disadvantaged businesses statewide.

The state has yet to reach its contracting goals with minority and women-owned businesses set back in 2013 under then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat. Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan served in the role between 2015 and early 2023.

Read more and listen to the story at wypr.org.

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

