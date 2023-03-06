After eight years with a Republican governor who frequently vetoed Democratic majority-led legislation in the Maryland General Assembly, some lawmakers are bullish that legislation to increase participation among minority and women-owned businesses with state contracts may become law.

There are several bills with the goal to level the playing field for historically disadvantaged businesses statewide.

The state has yet to reach its contracting goals with minority and women-owned businesses set back in 2013 under then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat. Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan served in the role between 2015 and early 2023.

