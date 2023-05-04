Residents living near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will receive $1.1 million in state funding to reduce jet noise.
The funds will provide 18 homes with sound insulation treatments.
The three-member Board of Public Works chaired by Governor Wes Moore, which includes Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis, approved the contract Wednesday morning.
But for Drew Roth, who lives south of the airport in Elkridge, the funding doesn’t go far enough.
“Even if you insulate the home, you’re still denying that homeowner the full use and enjoyment of their yard,” said Roth, who is a member of the BWI Community Roundtable Working Group.
The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.