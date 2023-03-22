Planting trees is a ‘karma rebuild’ for former Baltimore County tree feller

It’s a new day for trees across Baltimore County.

The twist is that the man in charge of a program to plant new trees used to be the guy who chopped them down.

“It’s kind of like a karma rebuild for myself,” said Saul Passe, the county’s urban reforestation supervisor. “I’ve been removing them for all of these years and now I’m tasked with putting them all back, so it feels good.”

In the past, trees that were causing problems like breaking up sidewalks were chopped down and that was that. Now those trees are being replaced.

