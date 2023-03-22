Planting trees is a ‘karma rebuild’ for former Baltimore County tree feller

By John Lee, WYPR

Published on: March 22, 2023 12:34 PM EDT|Updated on: March 22, 2023 1:14 PM EDT

Graham Schuman and Matt Weight plant an Eastern Rebud tree in a front yard in Dundalk for Baltimore County.
Graham Schuman and Matt Weight plant an eastern redbud tree in a front yard in Dundalk. (John Lee/WYPR)
It’s a new day for trees across Baltimore County.

The twist is that the man in charge of a program to plant new trees used to be the guy who chopped them down.

“It’s kind of like a karma rebuild for myself,” said Saul Passe, the county’s urban reforestation supervisor. “I’ve been removing them for all of these years and now I’m tasked with putting them all back, so it feels good.”

In the past, trees that were causing problems like breaking up sidewalks were chopped down and that was that. Now those trees are being replaced.

Read more and listen to the story at wypr.org.

