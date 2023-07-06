A former Anne Arundel County high school teacher was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, according to police.

Two students accused Karl Houston Walls, 27, who taught at Northeast High School in Pasadena for four years, of sending “sexually explicit” text messages, as well as photos and videos, police said. They also alleged he “solicited child pornography” and had sexual contact with them, according to police.

In one instance, Walls allegedly “held a knife against one of the victims and asked if he should ‘use it,’” according to police.

Walls is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, as well as second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, perverted practice, and a weapons charge, among other offenses, police said.

Walls joined Northeast High School as a teaching assistant in 2019 and worked in that role for three years, said Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier.

He then worked for one year as a special education co-teacher for science classes, Mosier said.

After students came forward with the allegations in May, Walls was moved out of a school setting and was placed in a position where there were no children, Mosier said, though he could not specify the position.

“People who would prey on children have no place anywhere near a school, much less in the classroom,” Mosier said. “We acted as quickly as we could in removing him from the classroom. ... and we have ensured that he has not been in the position where he interacts with children since that time.”

In a letter sent to Northeast High School families and staff Thursday, the school’s principal, Jason Williams, said administrators and staff have been working with the Police Department “since the day of the initial allegation,” and urged anyone with additional information to contact police.

Though students are on summer break, Williams wrote that the school has “resources available” for any students who were impacted or who want to talk about how they are feeling.