18-year-old shot and killed in Bywater neighborhood of Annapolis

An unidentified 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on the 1900 block of Copeland Street in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

The shooting happened on the same block of the Bywater neighborhood where, on July 27, another fatal shooting occurred. Robert Clark, 16, was killed, and a 17-year-old wounded by the Bywater Mutual Homes a development of townhouses for low- and middle-income families, four miles and a world away from the docks and yachts the city is known for.

Police have not made any arrests in Friday’s shooting, which happened as a nearby elementary school was letting out. School buses were stopped several blocks short of the scene of the shooting. Police directed parents to pick up their children at the corner of Bywater Street and Copeland Street.

The shooting posed no other threat to the public, police said.

Bywater was not among the neighborhoods selected as a possible site to test a violence prevention program called Cure Violence, led by the city and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. The $700,000 initiative was to begin by the end of this year.

As a precaution, the city canceled its “Teen Night Celebration,” planned for Friday night at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.