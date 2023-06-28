Five years since Capital Gazette shooting, Annapolis remembers

Published 6/28/2023 6:42 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/28/2023 7:35 p.m. EDT
Rob Hiaasen. Wendi Winters. Gerald Fischman. Rebecca Smith. John McNamara.
It’s hard to wrap my head around it, but it’s been five years.
Five years since a man armed with a shotgun, harboring a grudge against the Capital Gazette shot his way into their newsroom in Annapolis. He killed five people that day: Rob Hiaasen. Wendi Winters. Gerald Fischman. Rebecca Smith. John McNamara.
But this isn’t about the shooter, and it never was. That man will endure what’s left of his life in prison while the families, friends, co-workers and loved ones of those taken away that day continue to be there to support each other.
Today, Annapolis leaders held a ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment memorial, which was established June 2021. City and statewide leadership was in attendance, as were many of the family members and friends of the victims.
Maria Hiaasen, Rob’s widow, and Andrea Chamblee, John’s widow, both spoke during the ceremony, to thank the community for continuing to remember and honor our departed friends, and to advocate against gun violence.
At 2:33 p.m. Wednesday — the time that the attack started back in 2018 — The Baltimore Banner newsroom observed a moment of silence. Others who knew the victims — including those who have since moved away from the region — and those who didn’t were invited to participate as well.
Fellow journalists, please consider pausing for a moment at 2:33 p.m. to remember and honor Rob, Wendi, Gerald, John, Rebecca -- and also the survivors, family and friends forever affected by the attack on The Capital newspaper on June 28, 2018. #PressOn 💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/OnBa64CCxC
“You cannot silence a free press. We survived. We endure.”
Banner columnist Rick Hutzell, the former editor of The Capital, wrote these words just a few days ago as he reflected on the various changes our community has gone through over the last five years. And he’s right. Time passes, and you don’t ever really move on, but you do have to move forward.
Back in 2019, then Gov. Larry Hogan declared June 28 to be Freedom of the Press Day in Maryland. So here’s what I’m gonna do.
Today, I’ll celebrate the pen, and the resilience it summons whenever the sword shows up. I’ll celebrate the camera, and the thousand words we try to produce with every frame. And I’ll remember our absent friends, whom I miss very much.
Rob Hiaasen. Wendi Winters. Gerald Fischman. Rebecca Smith. John McNamara.
Ulysses Muñoz is a Baltimore Banner photojournalist and worked at The Capital from 2015 to 2017.